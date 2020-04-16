ICE confirms: 11 ICE staffers at AEX test positive for COVID-19

"The health, welfare and safety of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and detainees is one of the agency’s highest priorities. The ICE Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Unit is ensuring employees implement the safest and most practical conditions to reduce the exposure risk and prevent further spreading of COVID-19 during the course of ongoing daily operations. The OSH Unit regularly provides guidance regarding integrating administrative controls such as social distancing in law enforcement settings, and the appropriate choice and use of personal protective equipment when administrative controls cannot be implemented.