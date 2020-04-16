Jefferson Parish leaders to discuss the COVID-19 virus’ effect on African-Americans

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish leaders plan to highlight how the virus is disproportionately affecting the African-American community.
They say a large number of patients who have died in the parish are minorities.
Thursday, parish council members, state senators, judges, school board members and representatives will all meet to look at the underlying issue that seems to be occurring in the state.
According to the most recent statistics, 1,013 Louisianians have died form the COVID-19 virus and more than 400 of those deaths are in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. 70 percent of those who have died in Louisiana are African-American, where African-Americans make up only 32 percent of the state’s population.
Thursday leaders will talk about the importance of Governor Edwards’ stay at home order and go over valuable information on assistance programs available to residents, planned legislative actions during and going forward post-pandemic and also healthcare information for the deeply hit African-American community.
“I think this COVID epidemic is really, really sort of understanding something that has bubbled up from the surface in a lot of other different disease states,” says Dr. Maurice Sholas with Advocates for Health Equality.
“When the dust begins to settle we need to have a conversation about individualized care, a conversation about a better public health infrastructure and access to affordable healthcare,” says Mandeville resident Gary Harrell.
The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Gretna Courthouse.
