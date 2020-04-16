Jefferson Parish leaders update fight against coronavirus

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - More than 5,000 case of CAVID-19 and 261 deaths in Jefferson Parish were reported on Thursday as new numbers were released by the state.
Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says those numbers continue to rise, inching closer to New Orleans numbers. While the parish president said there are indications that the Westbank area is starting to reach a plateau, she said Louisiana is still at the top of the country in terms of cases.
Stay at home is the message that leaders in Jefferson Parish and the rest of the state sent out. But the parish president said when officials do decide to reopen the community it will be data driven and the parish will look to the medical and business community to make sure that reopening is done with thought and purpose.
“State health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter says the good news is there’s evidence social distancing is paying off and we’re starting to see the beginning of the curve flattening,” Lee Sheng said.
With that though, he cautioned there are concerns people are letting up and leaving their homes. Something he said is risky to do right now.
