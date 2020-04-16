Jefferson Parish School System moving graduation until July

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools is moving its high school graduations to July in an effort to preserve in-person commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020, the district announced on Friday.
Graduations for 14 of its 15 senior classes will take place in July because of COVID-19.
“Senior year is one of the most memorable times of our kids’ lives, and the pinnacle of this time is the commencement ceremony,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re doing everything in our power to make this moment special for the Class of 2020. Our seniors deserve a traditional graduation and I want to do all we can to make that possible.“
District leaders made the switch with the hope it will be safe to gather for an appropriate celebration by July. Commencement ceremonies for all JP Schools graduating classes except Grand Isle School, JCFA Charter, and Kenner Discovery Charter High will take place July 6-9 at the Pontchartrain Center.
If it’s still unsafe for students and their families, there will be a virtual graduation.
Grand Isle School will hold its ceremony in the school’s gymnasium July 10. Kenner Discovery Charter High will be releasing information soon about their graduation plans. JCFA Charter will hold its graduation July 14 at La Maison Creole in Harvey.
The ceremonies will be abbreviated and include additional safety measures. Speeches and performances will be limited and invitations will be reduced. The district will record each graduation and make those videos available online. Diplomas will be distributed at schools in late May.
Schools will communicate information about diploma pick-up and commencement ceremonies to families. The district is announcing this change now to give families as much notice as possible.
Jefferson Parish Schools commencement ceremonies were scheduled to start May 9 and conclude May 17. There are over 2,600 high school seniors in Jefferson Parish Schools.
Fifteen schools in the district have a 2020 graduating class: Bonnabel High, East Jefferson High, Fisher Middle-High, Grace King High, Grand Isle School, Haynes Academy, Helen Cox High, Higgins High, JCFA Charter, John Ehret High, Kenner Discovery Charter High, Patrick F. Taylor Academy, Thomas Jefferson Academy, and West Jefferson High.
