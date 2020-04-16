Kennedy, Cassidy & Scalise serving on Trump coronavirus task force, SBA loan program runs out of money

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -President Donald Trump has tapped three Republican members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation to help with plans for the reopening of America’s economy at a time when a COVID-19 related federal loan program for small businesses is out of money.
Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy along with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise are on the new White House task force. They had their first discussions as a panel with the president mere hours before Trump addressed the nation on a phased approach for individual states to restart their economies.
Kennedy said moving to reopen parts of the economy is not an easy decision during a pandemic but is necessary because America’s economy is in danger of collapsing.
"We have a miserable choice here, it's like a choice between cancer and a heart attack. We know that when we reopen the economy coronavirus cases are likely to rise,” said Kennedy.
Scalise said he told the president about discussions he has had recently with the medical sector.
"I was sharing with the president some of the ideas that I've heard from people in the medical community about how to better test, so that you can start opening up parts of the economy in a safe way,” Scalise said.
Another pressing issue is confronting members of the Congress. An SBA loan program called the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funds on Thursday (April 16).
"That program ran out of money and this something we've been working on in Congress to renew to get additional funding. It started off with $349 billion dollars and in just a few weeks that program has completely been exhausted. Today they just stopped accepting those applications,” Scalise said during a press conference with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Kennedy said there is no question that the PPP must be replenished by Congress.
“It's critical,” said Kennedy. "Of all the things we have done, I think the small business forgivable loan program has helped people the most but we're out of money. We went through $350 billion like a knife through butter."
Democrats and Republicans in Congress agree that more money is needed to resuscitate the Paycheck Protection Program, but they remain at odds over whether a new funding package should include money for other things like states and hospitals.
Kennedy said he is ready to tackle the PPP funding issue.
"Now I would like to add $250 billion to it, but to do that we have to have Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi's consent. She wants to add a bunch of conditions and do other things besides replenish the small business forgivable loan account. Some of her ideas are worth considering but, there's a time and a place for everything. Right now, we've got to get more money to people through the small business program,” Kennedy stated.
The SBA said 17,097 loans totaling $3,745,462,888 were approved for small businesses in Louisiana. That tally was before PPP’s funds were depleted. The program is designed to prevent layoffs.
Kennedy was asked if a May 1, reopening of the economy is realistic.
“I don't think it will be a May 1 date for everybody, once again it's going to be up to the governors,” said Kennedy.
Gov. Edwards announced that he has created the Resilient Louisiana Commission to help guide the state’s reopening of portions of its economy.
