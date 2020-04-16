Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CACTUS-EAGLES NEST
Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus
PHOENIX (AP) — For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus. The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey. The agency’s coordinator of raptor management says the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir. He called the find “amazing.” Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti. According to officials, the last known mention of such a site was a 1937 record.
MISSING WOMAN FOUND DEAD
Missing 84-year-old Paradise Valley woman found dead in yard
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Paradise Valley say they have found the body of an 84-year-old woman who had been missing for nearly a month. They say Laleah “Jo” Ebentier was discovered dead in the backyard of a Paradise Valley home about 10 a.m. Wednesday and foul play isn’t suspected. Police believe Ebentier may have received a courtesy ride before she went missing on April 8. Authorities say the woman suffered from dementia and also had physical problems that limited her mobility. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Maricopa County says coronavirus hospitalizations slowing
PHOENIX (AP) — Eleven more people in Arizona have died from complications of the coronavirus. State officials reported Wednesday that 142 people have died since the start of the outbreak. The state reports 142 new infections, bringing the number of known cases to nearly 4,000. Maricopa, Pima, Coconino and Navajo counties reported new deaths. For most people the coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, but some people experience more severe complications including pneumonia and death. Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced Wednesday that Arizona is joining other places around the country in lighting buildings blue as a symbol of support for medical workers and others responding to the outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION
Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns as virus cases rise
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is extending its weekend lockdowns to combat the spread of the coronavirus on the vast Native American reservation that lies in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The tribe last weekend first put in place the lockdown prohibiting people from leaving their homes except in emergencies on the reservation where about 175,000 people live. That came after weekday nighttime curfews were imposed that remain in place. The number of Navajo Nation coronavirus cases topped 900 Wednesday with more 35 deaths. Navajo Nation police issued more than 100 criminal nuisance lockdown violation citations last Friday and Saturday.
ALLEY FIRE-DEAD BODY
Firefighters putting out alley fire find dead body in debris
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are conducting a homicide investigation following the discovery of a dead body as firefighters put out an alley fire early Wednesday morning. Police Sgt. Ann Justus said cause of death wasn't immediately apparent as detectives began their investigation. Fire Capt. Frank Keller says firefighters found the body in debris.
AP-US-FOOD-BOOKS-AMERICAN-TACOS
'American Tacos' probes a dish's evolution across borders
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Texas Monthly Taco Editor José R. Ralat has written a new book that examines the evolution of one of the world's most popular dishes: the American taco. “American Tacos: A History and Guide” is a lifelong project based on Ralat’s travels throughout the U.S. He also examines the global reach of a food that transcends borders, barriers and bullets. He found Indo-Mex or Desi-Tex tacos in Houston, where restaurants use aloo tikki, sag paneer and curries. In Oregon and Florida, he stumbled upon K-Mex Asian fusion tacos that use Korean fried chicken or bigeye tuna sashimi.
DUMP TRUCK-BARRICADE SUSPECT
Flagstaff man allegedly steals dump truck, barricades self
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Flagstaff man is facing multiple charges after stealing a dump truck and then barricading himself inside the vehicle. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Tyler Littlefield has been booked into jail on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and resisting arrest. They say Littlefield is accused of stealing the dump truck from a Flagstaff landscape company last Saturday. Authorities say Littlefield then drove it to Grey Mountain and stole items from a convenience store. They say he then drove the vehicle back to Flagstaff and was seen driving erratically, going through front yards and driveways and causing damage to property. The truck got stuck in the mud and that began a barricade situation that ended after about an hour.
AP-US-CHILD-DEATH-PLASTIC-BOX
Conviction upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man in the suffocation of a 10-year-old girl he locked in a plastic box. The justices on Tuesday rejected John Allen’s claim that jurors abused their discretion in sentencing him in the 2011 killing of Ame Deal. Authorities said Allen ordered Ame to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen fell asleep and discovered her death the next morning. The state Supreme Court threw out sentences for child abuse because a judge improperly applied harsher penalties. Allen will be re-sentenced on those counts. An attorney for Allen didn’t immediately return a call.