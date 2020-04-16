Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana K-12 school closures to continue because of virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed an order to keep K-12 public schools shuttered through the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus. But few details have been provided about how districts should judge student performance with classrooms closed for two months of the school year. And acting Louisiana Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux was short on specifics in her appearance with the governor Wednesday. She indicated local school districts would largely be left to determine student readiness for the next grade and methods of distance learning. Meanwhile, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell extended her stay-at-home order more than two weeks, until May 16.
Man warns mother, uncle of fire, runs back in, dies
MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 35-year-old north Louisiana man warned his mother and uncle about a fire, then ran back upstairs toward the blaze and died. The State Fire Marshal's Office said the Monroe man's body was found in the second-floor bedroom where the fire apparently broke out about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue says the Ouachita Parish coroner will officially identify the body and determine cause of death.
Justice Dept. watchdog to inspect prisons amid virus spread
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general will conduct remote inspections of Bureau of Prisons facilities after hundreds of federal inmates tested positive for the virus. The review announced Wednesday is intended to ensure the Bureau of Prisons is following best practices to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. More than 450 federal inmates and 280 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Seventeen inmates have died at federal prison across the U.S. since late March. Attorney General William Barr recently sent some of his closest advisers to federal prisons identified as coronavirus hot spots, including FCC Oakdale in Louisiana, where six inmates have died.
Louisiana girl killed in tractor crash
SUNSET, La. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl has died after a crash with a tractor in Louisiana. News outlets report that, according to Louisiana State Police, Harley Lacomb, of Arnaudville, was riding in a car that was hit by the tractor around noon Tuesday on a road near Sunset. Ayuthorities say the tractor was being used to grade a private road when it entered the highway’s eastbound lane. The front-loader attachment on the tractor hit the car’s windshield and the girl was killed.
GOP senators reject wider mail-in vote for Louisiana primary
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican state senators have blocked an emergency plan to expand early voting and mail-in balloting options for Louisiana’s July presidential primary in response to the coronavirus. GOP Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin ran into a wall of opposition from his fellow Republicans for his proposal. They objected to its broadening of Louisiana’s current allowances for people to vote absentee by mail. Republicans lawmakers on a Senate committee voted against Ardoin and stalled the plan. Senators suggested Ardoin should make changes and return with a new proposal. But Ardoin said he's not certain he can negotiate a redesigned plan in time to order supplies he’ll need to conduct a safe election.
Essence Fest moves to 2021 after mayor signals need to shift
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amid the spread of the coronavirus, Essence Festival will not hold a festival at all in 2020 and instead is rescheduling to next year. Organizers announced the news Wednesday. It comes after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell suggested that major spring and summer festivals that had been postponed to later this year shouldn't be held at all in 2020. The statement by Essence Festival was the first indication from a major festival that they would be changing their dates. Organizers had originally postponed the festival from its July 4th weekend dates to the fall. The organization said it would honor all tickets sold for the 2020 in 2021 or people could get a refund.
Attorney who fought for civil rights in Louisiana has died
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A defender of civil rights in Louisiana, attorney Richard Sobol, has died. Sobol's wife, Anne, said he died March 24 of complications stemming from treatment for cancer. He was 82. Sobol’s career included groundbreaking litigation involving desegregation of schools, employment discrimination against minorities and women, electing blacks to public office and a case that led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision guaranteeing the right to a trial by jury in state criminal cases. Gary Duncan, the subject of that lawsuit, says Sobol's death is a “great loss" to the world. He says Sobol believed that everybody should have equal rights.
Police: Two New Orleans officers shot responding to burglary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say two officers were wounded by gunfire after interrupting a car burglary. They were responding to a call about two people pulling car door handles Tuesday night when they found two men robbing a car and chased them down. A police news release says one officer was shot in the knee and the other was wounded on the calf. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody with a gunshot wound on his leg. The other escaped, and police are asking residents in parts of the New Orleans East area to stay indoors as they search for the suspect.