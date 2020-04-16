Man shot to death in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide in Central City.
Police were called to the intersection of Harmony Street and Lasalle Street for a shooting just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
