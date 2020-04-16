Metairie man changes business plan, makes reusable face masks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 79-year-old Metairie businessman is adjusting what his company makes due to the virus outbreak.
For 50 years, Shinichi Fujita has been making uniforms for karate classes at his New Orleans company and now he is making protective reusable masks.
The masks are $2.50 to $4 per masks depending on the quantity. They can be picked up for free shipping or local pick up.
His son, Dr. Mark Fujita, joined Fox 8 for an interview to provide more information on the benefits of local masks.
Reusable masks are non-medical grade and must be washed after use. CDC recommends masks or coverings in public, leading to come confusion
Wearing a mask in public isn’t as much about protecting you as it is in protecting others. It’s about preventing your germs from spreading and infecting others, Dr. Mark Fujita said.
For more information visit their website here or their Facebook page at Fuji Masks.
They can also be reached at 504-523-0465 or 504-400-1506.
