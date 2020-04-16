Music industry hopeful for 2021 Jazz Fest return after 2020 cancellation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The silence and solitude across New Orleans is something that's hard to come to terms with and with the cancellation of Jazz Fest 2020, it's a silence that will drone on.
“We sort of knew this was inevitable and boy these decisions are heart-wrenching decisions,” Ben Jaffe with Preservation Hall said.
Jazz Fest organizers made the announcement online, saying that because of the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all involved, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival would be canceled for the first time in its 50-year history.
As both the director and a tuba player with the Preservation Hall band, Ben Jaffe knows the decision was not an easy one.
“It was the right decision considering where we are today what information we know today about this pandemic,” Jaffe said.
Jaffe says the festival’s cancellation is yet another hit to many musicians’ pocket but says within the music community, they’re leaning on each other even more now.
“When we hear about one postponement one cancellation there’s something about the New Orleans spirit that keeps you going strong,” he said.
In a city where one of the main exports is music and culture, Jan Ramsey with OffBeat magazine says the economic impact to both the city and the music industry is going to be undeniable. And with cancellations nationwide, she says that too likely drove the decision to cancel Jazz Fest.
“It was bad enough when the tours weren’t going, but now they don’t know so Jazz Fest booking and presentation of music is a lot more complicated than say French Quarter fest which is all local performers,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey remembers how the city was also silent after Katrina, and how moving it was when the music slowly returned.
“When you walked out and onto the riverfront, you could hear it in the distance and probably it was the most thrilling thing I’ve ever heard but I’m sure that moment’s going to come to me again,” she said.
It’s a return of that music wrapped in love and support Jaffe says will be deafening.
“Jazzfest is one of the largest family reunions of the year… the power that we all have inside of us that comes out in times of need and I’m excited for New Orleans to go out into the world and not just receive but give so much of the love that’s already here,” Jaffe said.
Preservation Hall has also launched a relief effort to support its 60 musicians and cultural bearers.
He says they have issued a third round of grants to those musicians but says now they’ll need even more help given the cancellation.
Jazz Fest says they will honor tickets bought this year for the 2021 festival which has already been scheduled for April 22-May 2nd.
