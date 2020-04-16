Second Harvest Food Bank calling for donations, volunteers to help during food shortage

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local food banks are seeking donations as the Coronavirus outbreak has led to a surge in demand for basic necessities.
Jay Vise with Second Harvest says over the last few weeks he’s seen the overall need for food as well as the need for volunteers increase dramatically. He says the food bank needs volunteers, food and cash donations as their kitchens are now working around the clock.
“We’re having to buy more food than we ever have in our 40 year history. We’re trying to buy hundreds of thousands of pounds of food because so much of our usual supply chains that we get donations from, our retail partners, that’s dried up,” says Vise. “We added another shift, so we’ll be able to churn out more than 10,000 meals a day with volunteers and the help of the National Guard.”
If you would like to help, visit NoHunger.org.
If you are in need of food, Second Harvest Food Bank will have a distribution center open Thursday.
Those in need can visit the parking lot near the old Zephyr Field in Metairie from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. where volunteers will load your vehicle for you.
Pick up will be available on Mondays and Thursdays.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.