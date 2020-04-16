Shelby: Picture Perfect Thursday

Today will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Clouds move back in on Friday with a few spotty showers possible on Saturday.
The next decent rain chance arrives Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms. It’s too soon to say if the storms will be severe or perhaps bring some downpours. Similar to last Sunday, the best chances for rain could be north of the lake with lower chances near the coast.
Good feeling air moves in again for the start of next week.
