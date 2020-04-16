VIDEO: LWC answers frequently asked questions about unemployment benefits during COVID-19

LWC FAQ Video
By Nick Gremillion | April 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 6:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has released a video to answer frequently asked questions for residents seeking unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LWC has paid nearly $270 million in benefits to unemployed residents since March 29, according to LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie.

“Because of new federal and state benefits created to help people through this time, it’s understandable that many have questions about which benefits they qualify for, what actions they should take to receive those benefits and how they can continue to receive them,” Dejoie said.

Dejoie says LWC officials made the video because many residents have never had to file for unemployment before until now and need guidance. The FAQ video answers questions about residents who are self-employed, 1099 and gig workers, who were ineligible for benefits before, but are now entitled to some.

