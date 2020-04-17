Chase Fourcade bides his time until NFL Draft by continuing workouts, and helping the New Orleans community

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the NFL Draft almost here, Chase Fourcade is keeping to his normal routine of getting his throws in. It's one of the only things routine in these pandemic times. The Nicholls star conducted a pro day in Thibodaux, with no NFL scouts. The entire workout was filmed, and sent to interested teams in the league.
“I would say it’s just another throwing session with my guys. I had D-Ray, Dai’Jean, Jalen McCleskey out there, and had my tight end, Kendall. It was like another throw day at Nicholls State. It was kind of fun. I did really well with the throwing. I thought everyone did well in the field. Just running good routes. The next day I did the running test, put up good numbers,” said Chase Fourcade.
Three teams in particular dove deep into Fourcade’s film.
“The Chargers, I sent them the video, they gave me some feedback after looking at it. The Jets, I sent it out that night, Blake Williams texted me that night about it. My agent talked about the Redskins QB coach. They’re still talking to me, interested in me,” said Fourcade
Fourcade quarterbacked Rummel to state title in high school. At Nicholls, he led the Colonels to three straight appearances in the playoffs. So yes, Fourcade is a winner.
“We won two back-to-back Southland championships, that’s never happened at Nicholls. I’m not going to say it was only me, but a lot of other guys on my team deserve that credit. That we really did turnaround Nicholls State. That’s something I could definitely sell to these teams. I got the film to back it up as well. You know I’m a thrower, I’m a runner. I can do anything possible to make an organization win,” said Fourcade.
Fourcade will continue with a healthy dose of football, but he’s also keeping some focus on helping his city in these tough times.
“There’s a lot of people in this world, definitely New Orleans suffering from this virus. Anything I can do to help. My agent is doing a great job with that. First off we’re bringing out sanitizer, to bring out protection suits. So he’s handling it well. I’m just along, like I said, because I love helping people out in the community, and definitely the city of New Orleans,” said Fourcade.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.