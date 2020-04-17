FOX 8 honored with 15 Associated Press awards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 has been honored today with 15 Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors 2019 competition awards, including four first place awards.
Lee Zurik and the investigative team won for Investigative, Continuing Coverage, Special Report and Achievement.
- Investigate Reporting: Lee Zurik and Jon Turnipseed "Unexcused Absence"
- Special Report: Lee Zurik and Jon Turnipseed "Unexcused Absence"
- Continuing Coverage: Cody Lillich, Jon Turnipseed and Lee Zurik "Empty Field of Dreams"
- Achievement: Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed and Cody Lillich “Empty Field of Dreams”
Other Gray Television stations in the Louisiana and Mississippi markets won a total of 30 first place awards.
More than 1,200 entries were submitted for the two-state competition
