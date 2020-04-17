FOX 8 honored with 15 Associated Press awards

FOX 8's Lee Zurik and his investigative team won four first place AP LA-MS awards for work in 2019. (Source: WVUE-TV)
April 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 6:15 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 has been honored today with 15 Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors 2019 competition awards, including four first place awards.

Lee Zurik and the investigative team won for Investigative, Continuing Coverage, Special Report and Achievement.

  • Investigate Reporting: Lee Zurik and Jon Turnipseed "Unexcused Absence"
  • Special Report: Lee Zurik and Jon Turnipseed "Unexcused Absence"
  • Continuing Coverage: Cody Lillich, Jon Turnipseed and Lee Zurik "Empty Field of Dreams"
  • Achievement: Lee Zurik, Jon Turnipseed and Cody Lillich “Empty Field of Dreams”

You can see a full list of winners here.

Other Gray Television stations in the Louisiana and Mississippi markets won a total of 30 first place awards.

More than 1,200 entries were submitted for the two-state competition

