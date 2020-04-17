Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton could transform legacies by finding some big-play talent in the NFL draft. Star quarterback Drew Brees has seen his last three seasons end with excruciatingly tight playoff losses. A fruitful draft could be the difference in propelling Brees and the Saints to a first Super Bowl in more than a decade. Team needs include a third receiving option to line up with Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. A quick and versatile linebacker could also pay dividends for a position group that has two regulars trying to rebound from injuries.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has re-signed reserve running back and special teams regular Dwayne Washington. The four-year NFL veteran out of Washington has spent the past two seasons with New Orleans. He's carried 35 times for 214 yards in that span. He also has had five special teams stops, a deflected punt and a blocked punt recovery in 29 games with the Saints. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound Washington joined the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice by Detroit in 2016 and spent his first two NFL seasons with the Lions.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison has resumed breathing completely on his own for the first time in more than three weeks and no longer requires a ventilator as he fights the coronavirus. His fiancee provided her latest update on Garrison's health status as he remains hospitalized in his home state of Louisiana. Fiancee Nikki Trudeaux says Garrison is weak and isn't talking yet but is making sounds. She has been making requests for nightly prayers during the 54-year-old ex-major leaguer's battle with COVID-19.
UNDATED (AP) — A lawsuit filed against DePaul accuses the school of covering up allegations made against former softball coach Eugene Lenti. The lawsuit claims he punched an assistant in the face and verbally harassed his players. The private school in Chicago is also accused of violating college rules for failing to report complaints made against Lenti, who is now an assistant at Auburn. He hung up when contacted by The Associated Press. The suit was filed by sports psychologist Jenny Conviser, who said her contract with DePaul was terminated after she raised concerns about Lenti’s behavior.
UNDATED (AP) — Top recruit Jalen Green says he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of that route as a potential path to the NBA. Green, a guard from Napa, California who was considered by some as the No. 1 recruit in this year’s high school class, will be eligible for the 2021 NBA draft. Green’s signing is different from the program that was expected to allow top players the chance to use the G League as a bridge between high school and the NBA. No player ever signed under that initiative.