High school seniors use robotics club skills to help produce PPE

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After their senior year of classes at school were canceled, some high school students in St. Charles Parish decided to step up in a big way. They used their skills from a robotics club to start cranking out dozens of protective masks for frontline healthcare workers and the response has been overwhelming.
Like students across the country, especially high school seniors, COVID-19 has caused a major disruption in what should’ve been their best year.
“We went from working till 10 o’clock every night to doing basically nothing all day,” Destrehan high Senior Clay James said.
But a small group of seniors at Destrehan high school decided to do something about it.
“This is a passion project who knows when it’s going to end,” St Charles Parish teacher Brian Gough said
The students, who are also award-winning members of their school’s robotics team found they could use their home 3-D printers and their skills learned on the team, to make desperately needed protective masks and headbands for those on the front lines in the fight against the virus.
And with the help of a $7000 donation from Shell they were cranking out dozens in less than a week to fill a serious need.
“I have nursing friends in the neighborhood I just talk to them I knew there was a shortage,” James said.
The demand has been incredible. They have already donated dozens to groups like the St Charles Sheriffs Office and Tulane medical center.
“I just got a text and they’re asking for another 75 to split between Tulane medical Center and access health,” said Gough.
The robotics team says the work helps them overcome the disappointment of not being able to participate in a major robotics competition this year.
The seniors will head to prestigious college engineering programs next year but they say they are committed to keep cranking out badly needed protective masks, for as long as the money holds out.
“It’s not cheap it’s around $2.50 per mask and you’re making thousands that cost adds up,” student Bryce Gough said.
COVID-19 made their senior year a bust but they are finding satisfaction in helping Frontline healthcare workers protect themselves.
The students say they will work through at least the summer filling as many orders as they can.
They have also said if they are forced to start their fall college semester with online classes they will keep the PPE project going.
