Jefferson Parish Chamber criticizes Mayor LaToya Cantrell for opinion on canceling large events

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A letter from the head of the Jefferson Parish Chamber criticized New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for not doing a good enough job of communicating and collaborating with regional partners amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the letter obtained by FOX 8 on Friday (April 17), Jefferson Parish Chamber President Todd Murphy said, "Your media conference on Tuesday April 14 was not in the spirit of cooperation. Your surprising decision to offer an opinion on the fate of future festivals and events have far reaching and damaging consequences.”
It goes on to say the decision will likely set back the recovery of the region in several critical sectors by weeks if not months.
Murphy mentioned Cantrell’s opinions on resuming an NFL schedule without ever communicating with Saints owner Gayle Benson.
He said it is “implausible” for an elected leader of a major city to announce ideas without communication with key stakeholders.
The city had no comment on the Jefferson Parish Chamber letter, however the mayor responded to Murphy, according to a spokesperson at City Hall.
