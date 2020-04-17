Jrue Holiday feels Pelicans were playing their best and en route to playoffs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When the NBA came to a grinding halt on Wednesday, March 11th, the Pelicans were hot on the tail of the Memphis Grizzlies to earn the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
A month later, Jrue Holiday laments the opportunity that is most likely lost if the NBA foregoes the remainder of the regular season “It kind of just sucks that you feel like you kind of get short-changed,” the guard told the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast. “I feel like I’m playing the best I can, and our team is playing the best we can, and we wanted to end up going to L.A. in April and hopefully making that eighth seed and playing against the Lakers.”
Holiday is coming off his third straight season averaging more than 19 points per game "I’m pretty much a year off of surgery and it took me about that time to really get back to playing at the level that I wanted to play at. I feel like a lot of it was my teammates. Obviously the way BI (Brandon Ingram) played this year was phenomenal. Just watching him and even going back now and watching highlights and watching the games that they play on TV – the playbacks – seeing how BI played, I feel like while I was in it I would try to match his level and his intensity. So he pushed me so much to kind of get to the place where I needed to be. "
As the entire NBA awaits word of if, when and how they will return to action, Holiday is trying to stay in shape but knows there is only one way to truly be ready “I think the energy you exert playing basketball can’t be replicated. You can do it the best you can but the only way you can really do it is by playing basketball. There are things to kind of maximize it outside. You can run all day, ride bikes, get a Peloton and all that but there’s just something different once you step on the court.”
The Pelicans currently have a 28-36 record, 3.5 games behind Memphis.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.