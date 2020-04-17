La. Gov. John Bel Edwards tours PPE production center

LSU is now using the PMAC to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers. (Source: WAFB)
By Chris Finch | April 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 11:41 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center Friday (April 17) to see the production of Personal Protective Equipment for those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

Afterwards, he will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s continued response to the coronavirus around 3 p.m. Viewers can watch that here.

As of Thursday, April 16, there were 22,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and 1,156 deaths.

New statistics are expected to be released at noon.

