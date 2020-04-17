Letter from JP Chamber of Commerce President asks Cantrell to better communicate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President wants more regional cooperation. Fox 8 obtained a letter sent to Mayor Cantrell in response to her recent recommendation to cancel large gatherings for the rest of the year.
In the letter, Todd Murphy wrote, "Your media conference April 14 was not in the spirit of cooperation. Your surprising decision to offer an opinion on the fate of future festivals and events have far-reaching and damaging consequences."
Murphy also asked the Mayor to "communicate and collaborate with your fellow colleagues in neighboring parishes before making statements that could impact the entire region".
Fox 8 asked Murphy about the letter during an economic recovery interview. He says it speaks for itself but addressed the importance of consistent, regionwide communication.
“If we in Jefferson Parish say we’re going to open restaurants at full capacity and then another parish says well we’re only gonna open to 25-percent capacity, then everyone’s going to have him come here and we’re gonna have overcrowding,” Murphy explained.
Murphy says whatever leaders agree on needs to be implemented on a regional scale, especially due to the existing health risk.
“We need to get people working again but in the safest way possible and the only way to get them to do it in the safe this way possible is to get the best advice possible,” business and civic leader Greg Rusovich said.
Rusovich says messaging and branding must be aligned with that advice. Plus, it has to be consistent.
"If your messages aren't sustained, then you start losing your business conferences, you lose more meetings, you start losing more business groups, even tourists traveling through the city, which generates money for the city," Rusovich said. "And you also lose the confidence of the people and its community."
Representatives with the New Orleans Mayor's Office will only say Cantrell responded. Murphy confirmed but says her message was the same.
Jefferson Parish Council Member Jennifer Van Vrancken calls the exchange a reminder.
"I thought it came across to really express the point, let's all communicate because we are all in this together," Van Vrancken said. "It's important we not let passion to get in the way. We've got jobs to do to get our region back to work."
Rusovich adds-- greater cooperation means a better chance of receiving federal dollars. Several big events, including Jazz Fest, Essence and Voodoo canceled for the year. However, leaders say, right now, several conventions are still set for Fall 2020.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.