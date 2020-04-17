Louisiana SPCA doing what it can to keep pets and owners together during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana SPCA is doing what it can to help pet owners who may be having financial troubles during this pandemic.
“We’re working really hard to keep people and pets together,” said LA SPCA CEO Ana Zorrilla. “We just got word yesterday that we have some additional funding coming in to help with some additional veterinarian needs, so, flea medication, if your pet is sick and not doing well, all those kinds of things.”
The Low Cost Animal Medical Center, a non-profit, is seeing a steady stream of clients. They recently turned their parking lot into a waiting room.
“We are doing what’s called curbside service which means that when you get there, you give us a call, we check you in and one of our techs comes to the car and gets a little bit of a history, they come masked and gloved, and, then they take your pet and bring it inside. And, we do everything we need to do inside,you know, we can communicate by telephone if we need to ask any questions or get any more pertinent history, then return your pet to you,” said Barthelemy DMV.
If you are sick they ask you to stay home and instead have a healthy family member or friend bring your animal in.
“Right now we’re trying to see things that are urgent, so, puppy vaccinations because for them that is urgent that they get them on time to keep them protected and then emergencies or ill pets,” said Barthelemy DMV.
The LA SPCA says it’s also important to come up with a plan on who would take care of your animal if you get sick or have to be hospitalized. And, remember call them before you surrender your pet because they can help keep pets and their owners together during this difficult time.
“We want you to reach out to us, so, give us a call, let us know what your situation is and how we can help,” said Zorrilla.
Dr. Barthelemy says it’s important to prioritize the most important needs for your pet right now. She says heartworm and flea prevention medicine tops that list.
