Man in critical condition following Metairie shooting

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Metairie that has left one man injured.
JPSO reported the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Grammar Avenue. When they arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
