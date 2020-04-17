Ochsner Health System CEO says COVID-19 cases going down, but serious financial hit coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner Health System expects to take a large financial hit because of the coronavirus, according to CEO Warner Thomas.
This comes as the number of coronavirus patients Ochsner hospitals are treating decreases, which is a positive sign.
Thomas stressed Friday (April 17), despite a serious economic hit on the hospital system, it has not laid off or furloughed any employees. And the hospital hopes to get back to important surgeries in the next week or two. The surgeries are a critical revenue generator.
They also provide much needed medical services across the system.
"Things like heart surgery, cases for cancer, these are things that are time sensitive and they can be delayed a couple of weeks but they need to be done now,” he said.
Thomas said he is seeing the flattening of the curve, with fewer people with COVID-19 symptoms showing up at Ochsner hospitals.
“If you go back a couple of weeks ago, we were seeing probably 850 COVID cases across our system and today we're closer to 600 so we're seeing improvement,” he said.
Thomas credits the statewide stay at home order. He also attributed a decrease in cases to more testing with faster results.
“Today we’re testing 1,200 to 1,400 patients, or folks in our organization, a day and if you go back a couple weeks ago that was less than 100. We had turnaround times of six to seven days less than a month ago,” Thomas said.
He said his hospitals now have test kids and get results the same day, and in some cases minutes. Faster results mean people quarantine right away, reducing the chances of them giving it to others.
Ocshner Health System has tested over 23,000 people so far, with 7,000 testing positive.
Next week, Ocshner will test employees to see if they have got the antibody for COVID-19.
