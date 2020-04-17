Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office suffers cyberattack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office is the victim of a cyberattack, according a statement from spokesperson Devin Johnson.
He said the office is working with the FBI to determine how their server was breached by ransomware. The attack was announced Friday (April 17).
“No personal or confidential information was stolen due to the multiple levels of authentication in the Assessor's system and all office functions will continue as the data critical to the operation of the office is still accessible,” Johnson said.
The office is proceeding with revaluations for the 2021 tax year.
“The webpage and online interactions by the public on the website are in no way impacted by this breach,” he said.
The City of New Orleans declared a state of emergency in December after a similar attack.
The state Office of Motor Vehicles also suffered an attack that crippled its systems last year.
There was no word on when the servers would be fixed. The assessor’s office referred any further questions to the FBI.
