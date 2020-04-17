Severe weather threat this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain chances will increase over the weekend. A weak cold front could spark a few storms as early as Saturday morning. These storms are not expected to be severe but an isolated strong storm is possible.
A much stronger disturbance moves across the FOX 8 viewing area on Sunday. Rain and storms will become likely by late afternoon and into the evening hours. The best chance for severe weather will be north of the lake and into South Mississippi. However even coastal areas could see a few strong storms.
Drier weather moves back in for early next week. Another storm threat is possible by the middle of next week.
