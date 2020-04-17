Shelby: Storms Possible This Weekend

Today will feature more clouds, a slight warm up, and an increase in humidity. Aside from a stray sprinkle late in the day, we’ll be dry again.
All of the FOX 8 Viewing Area now falls into some category of drought. Parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi are now in a severe drought. Most of the storm tracks have been riding to our north, robbing the area of our typical Spring rains.
We do have a couple of chances to see rain this weekend. Saturday, I expect just spotty showers and storms with most of the rain pulling to our north. More widespread rain and storm activity will be possible Sunday, but again, the north shore and Mississippi Gulf have the best chance.
There may be a few severe storms on Sunday, so stay weather aware! Drier, sunnier weather returns for the start of next week.
