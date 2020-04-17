STPSO: Man arrested after fatally stabbing girlfriend in Lacombe

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - 26-year-old Fernando Cortez was arrested after fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 48-year-old Sandra Aldridge, in their house in Lacombe.
The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Friday, April 17.
Cortez called 911 to report the incident. The situation escalated after an altercation at their home in the 2700 block of Charlotte Street in Lacombe.
Police arrived to the house and found the “mutilated body of a deceased female”, according to the report.
She was later identified as Aldridge, according to a report from the coroner’s office.
STPSO arrived to find Cortez was still at the house. He became resistant, so deputies subdued him.
Cortez was taken to the hospital for stab wounds, which he said were self-inflicted.
He was later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for second-degree murder.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Sheriff Randy Smith said this case is an example of domestic violence at its worst.
“This was a horrible and violent scene. This man is a monster, and my thoughts and prayers are with the family members of the deceased," Smith said in the report.
