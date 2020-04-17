Terrytown man struck and killed by vehicle, driver arrested

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say a Terrytown man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking Thursday night.
Investigators say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of LA 428 and Nile Street.
Eugene Harris, 26, was walking eastbound on LA 428 in the right lane near the intersection of Nile St. when he was struck by a 2016 Nissan Altima. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 35-year-old Tyrone Wallace, and two minor who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were not injured.
It is suspected that Wallace’s impairment may have played a part in the crash. Wallace submitted a breath test that showed an BAC of 0.170 percent.
Wallace was arrested and booked with vehicular homicide, two counts of unrestrained child, obstruction of justice and operating a vehicle while driver’s license is suspended.
The crash remains under investigation.
