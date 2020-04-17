WWOZ announces a virtual Jazz Fest experience

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local radio station WWOZ has announced that they will be hosting a virtual Jazz Fest this year.
Thursday, organizers of he Jazz and Heritage Festival announced the the festival would not take place this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
In response, WWOZ has chosen to still celebrate by broadcasting some of the best Jazz Fest performances in the festival’s history.
The broadcast, which will air over the eight days Jazz Fest was scheduled for this year, will feature performances from legends such as Dr. John, Fats Domino, Allen Toussaint, Irma Thomas, The Neville Brothers, Ernie K-Doe and many more.
The station will also be airing a rarely heard “Fire Benefit” featuring Professor Longhair, the Wild Magnolias and Dr. John.
In addition to the music, there will be interviews highlighting the music, food, crafts and heritage of New Orleans.
WWOZ will also keep up with Jazz Fest tradition and release cubes with the scheduled lineup of performances.
You can tune in to WWOZ’s Jazz Fest April 23-26 and April 30-May 3 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
For more information, visit WWOZ.org.
