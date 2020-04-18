A couple rounds of storms possible this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It almost seems like the weather is on repeat as we have made it to another weekend and there once again is a risk for severe weather.
Many areas experienced a little bit of rain overnight last night which was certainly a welcomed sight as drought conditions continue to worsen. That first batch of rain was associated with a boundary that looks to stall along the coast through the day today. This will be the focus for a few showers or a downpour through this afternoon. Only about a 40% coverage is expected as highs climb to about 80.
This evening is when the first round of potential severe weather looks to move into the region. A batch of storms originating in Southwest Louisiana will move into our area by late in the evening hours. There is the potential these storms could produce hail or damaging winds so we will be watching them closely.
Going into Sunday a much greater risk for severe storms exist, especially to our north. In fact this may play out exactly like the Easter Sunday outbreak where storms stay predominately north of the lake on into Mississippi. Although that greater risk area will develop to our north most of the area is included in some type of risk for severe storms which includes tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.
By early next week all of this mess will be out of here and we return back to that pleasant, April feel.
