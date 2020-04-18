Governor believes game days will look different for LSU football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Tiger fans are getting anxious about the future of sporting events this fall in Louisiana.
Governor John Bel Edwards said in a news briefing Friday, April 17 that LSU home games could look a lot different this fall.
“I can see myself in LSU Tiger Stadium, cheering on the team as they defend their national championship, but that may be more aspirational than anything else right now,” said Gov. Edwards.
The governor says what Louisianans do now in regard to social distancing and staying at home will really be the deciding factors.
“We do have every reason to believe that [gamedays are] going to be very different than what [they were] in the past. And I kind of want people to get prepared for that,” said Edwards.
Governor Edwards says decisions about the athletic seasons are really going to be made by the NCAA and the SEC.
NFL officials face similar pressure. They’ll have to give the ok before the New Orleans Saints can play in the Superdome again.
“How and under what circumstances they (sports teams) can move forward, have these events in a way that’s safe for the team, and the officials and the coaches, and all of those folks. But also for the fans, if they’re going to be fans here, what does that look like. I don’t have any answers to that just yet,” said Edwards.
How other countries handle sporting events moving forward before the football season starts will also be key as well.
“The president did talk about his desire, his aspirational desire to see the NFL season conducted this year, and college football and so forth. But in terms of specific plans and what that’s going to look like, the answer is no,” said Edwards.
Fans just hope this they’ll be watching the LSU football team from the stands of Tiger Stadium.
The first home game of the season is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 against UT San Antonio.
You can find the full schedule here: https://lsusports.net/sports/football/schedule/2020
