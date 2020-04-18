Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

TRUMP-TASK FORCE-ARIZONANS
McSally, Sinema, Biggs to serve on recovery task force
PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona lawmakers are among the nearly 100 members of Congress named to a bipartisan group advising President Donald Trump on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The Arizonans serving on the task force are Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Andy Biggs. McSally and Biggs are Republicans and Sinema is a Democrat. Biggs said he looks forward to helping Trump “restore the economy to its former brilliance,” and McSally said she will take Arizonans’ ”concerns and ideas straight to the task force.” Sinema said she’ll “work with anyone” to support Arizonans and their leaders and communities.
NAVAJO NATION-BROADBAND
US grants Navajo Nation authority to use unassigned airwaves
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is giving the Navajo Nation temporary authority to use unassigned airwaves to provide wireless broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday granted the requested authority for 60 days to help the tribe’s emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. The commission says the authority should help the tribe as reservation residents work from home and increasingly rely on telemedicine and remote learning. Many residents in remote areas without broadband service sit in vehicles parked near local government centers, fast-food restaurants and grocery stores to connect to Wi-Fi.
GILA RIVER FIGHT
Plan calls for diverting, storing water from Gila River
SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Water from two rivers that span parts of New Mexico and Arizona would be diverted and stored under a project proposed by the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity. The proposal calls for storing water from the Gila and San Francisco rivers at sites in the Virden Valley or along the San Francisco River in New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission are gathering public comments on an environmental review of the proposal. The idea of diverting water from the Gila River has prompted protests and legal fights over the years, as critics have suggested the effort would result in a boondoggle.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
University of Arizona workers face furloughs amid pandemic
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona is implementing furloughs and pay cuts for most of its employees as a result of economic strains brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. The university posted details about the furloughs on its website, saying the changes will begin May 11 and will remain in effect until June 30, 2021. Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University haven’t announced any furloughs or pay cuts, saying they're still reviewing the potential fiscal effects of the pandemic. Arizona has more than 4,500 cases of the virus and has seen 169 deaths. Cases are expected to peak in the state within two weeks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION
Navajos cancel legislative session amid coronavirus outbreak
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation have canceled their spring legislative session amid an outbreak of coronavirus that has kept them away from the tribal capital. They called in remotely Friday for a special session where they approved the measure. The legislative branch cited the difficulty in getting everyone who plays a part in the session to participate from afar. The Navajo Nation Council usually meets quarterly in Window Rock for weeklong sessions. The spring session was scheduled to start Monday. The virus has spread fiercely through the Navajo Nation, hitting it harder than any other Native American tribe.
OBIT-JANE HULL
Jane Hull, first woman elected Arizona governor, dies at 84
PHOENIX (AP) — Jane Hull, the first woman elected governor of Arizona, has died at age 84. Gov. Doug Ducey announced her death on Twitter on Friday saying Hull “dedicated 25 years to principled public service.” Hull was the secretary of state when she was elevated to governor upon the resignation of Fife Symington. Voters kept her in the job in 1998. Her 1999 inauguration with four other women elected to statewide offices, collectively dubbed “The Fab Five,” made the state the first in the U.S. to have an all-female line of succession.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA-PRISONS
Advocates urge release of prisoners as Arizona fights virus
PHOENIX (AP) — As the coronavirus surfaces in Arizona prisons, advocates for inmates worry that they are running out of time to persuade Gov. Doug Ducey to avoid a larger outbreak by releasing some of the 42,000 people who live in close quarters behind bars. The Republican governor has insisted he won’t free prisoners in response to the pandemic, even as other states are reducing prison populations to increase social distancing. Arizona authorities have released at least 300 nonviolent inmates from county jails. Ducey hasn't explained why he won’t release inmates. Corrections officials say the health and safety of staff, inmates and communities are their top priority.
INITIATIVES-SIGNATURES
Judge denies request to gather initiative signatures online
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. judge refused to order Arizona to allow its existing electronic signature-gathering system to be used by backers of citizen initiatives as they try to qualify measures for the ballot. Proponents of two initiatives had urged the judge to allow them to use the system during the coronavirus outbreak that has made person-to-person signature gathering virtually impossible. Elected officials can collect signatures they need to qualify a measure for the ballot using the secretary of state’s online “E-Qual” system. But initiatives backers are required to collect their qualifying signatures in-person. The judge says the Arizona Constitution directs that petitions must be signed in person.