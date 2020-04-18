Mandeville father arrested for abusing infant son

MANDEVILE, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Mandeville-area man after he admitted to abusing his five-month-old son.
The infant remains in critical condition at an area hospital.
A spokesperson for the STPSO says around 5 p.m. on Thursday, the infant’s mother called 911 after the father, Brian Young, called her concerned because the baby had stopped breathing. The mother was at work at the time, and Young was home alone with the infant.
Deputies and emergency services personnel responded to the home, and the baby was taken to the hospital.
Doctors discovered the infant had non-accidental injuries consistent with child abuse.
After speaking with detectives, Young admitted to throwing the infant numerous times onto the floor and into a swing, striking his head on the metal bar of the swing in the process.
A warrant was issued for Young’s arrest Saturday (April 18) morning, and he was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one count of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.
Young was also booked on one count each of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of a Minor after narcotics were located inside the residence.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.