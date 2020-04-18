Odors fill New Orleans area after refinery in Chalmette struck by lightning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Odors are being reported around the New Orleans area after Chalmette Refining was struck by lightning, according to St. Bernard Parish Fire Chief Thomas Stone.
The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.
The lightning strike caused the refinery to lose power, which incited a safety mechanism called flaring to occur.
“Flaring is an essential, regulated part of a refinery’s integrated, engineered safety systems, designed to safely and effectively combust excess gases in incidents like today’s power failure,” the refinery said in a report.
A spokesperson for the refinery apologizes for the “nuisance smells” that has spread throughout the area.
The odors are not harmful, according to Stone.
The St. Bernard Fire Department was called and inspected the facility. No injuries were reported.
Offsite air monitoring reported zero reading at this time and will continue to be monitored.
