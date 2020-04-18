PHOTOS: Hail falls across Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - During severe weather, hail fell down around Metairie on Saturday night, April 18.
Video captures hail Airline Park
Going into Sunday a much greater risk for severe storms exist, especially to our north. In fact, this may play out exactly like the Easter Sunday outbreak where storms stay predominately north of the lake on into Mississippi.
Although that greater risk area will develop to our north most of the area is included in some type of risk for severe storms which include tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.
Submit your weather photos here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.