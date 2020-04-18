REPORT: LSU baseball’s Hal Hughes and Eric Walker enter transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two names very familiar to LSU baseball fans have reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Brody Miller of The Athletic.
Miller reported Friday, April 17 that pitcher Eric Walker and infielder Hal Hughes are looking elsewhere to continue their athletic careers.
Walker was a big part of the Tigers’ 2017 team that reached the CWS national championship series but has fought to regain form after Tommy John surgery.
Hughes was typically a very strong glove for LSU but his career batting average was below .200.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.