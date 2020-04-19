Drive-thru fundraiser collects donations for healthcare workers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A drive-thru donation event was held this morning at Ochsner in Kenner. The money and gifts donated will help health care workers at the hospital.
Organizers of a fundraiser for workers on the front line of the COVID-19 fight call it a tremendous success.
The organizers, the missionaries of St. Therese of Divine Mercy Parish, say it was great meeting all the people who showed up.
“It's been so successful beyond my wildest dreams. Roughly I would say we raised over $2000 in gifts and donations, gift cards and whatever. So, it's been a tremendous outpouring,” Michael Varino, with Missionary St. Therese, said.
People who still want to donate can contact Divine Mercy Parish Church in Kenner.
Besides monetary donations, organizers are requesting gift cards, gift baskets and non-perishable food items.
