Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton could transform legacies by finding some big-play talent in the NFL draft. Star quarterback Drew Brees has seen his last three seasons end with excruciatingly tight playoff losses. A fruitful draft could be the difference in propelling Brees and the Saints to a first Super Bowl in more than a decade. Team needs include a third receiving option to line up with Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. A quick and versatile linebacker could also pay dividends for a position group that has two regulars trying to rebound from injuries.