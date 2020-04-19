Nicondra: Another round of storms Sunday

After an eventful Saturday evening with some impressive rain totals southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast can prepare for round two of strong storms to severe weather. The early part of day looks dry with even some sunshine through the early afternoon which is actually bad news when it comes to storms later in the day. The extra heat will allow the air to be a bit more unstable as the next round of storms arrive later in the day. Temperatures should bounce up into the upper 80s near 90 for most.
The storms approach ahead of the next frontal boundary in the late afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center puts much of the are to our north at a level 4 moderate risk with a level 3 enhanced risk for severe storms dipping into our region including Washington Parish, Pearl River County and the northern part of Tangipahoa. These storms will likely produce strong tornadoes just north of the area unfortunately much like Easter Sunday’s outbreak. We must stay vigilant and pay attention through the day as some storms will produce hail, strong winds, and tornadoes remain possible across the entire region.
The system moves past quickly allowing for nicer conditions Monday and into the work week.