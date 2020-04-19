Nicondra: Another round of storms Sunday

After an eventful Saturday evening with some impressive rain totals southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast can prepare for round two of strong storms to severe weather. The early part of day looks dry with even some sunshine through the early afternoon which is actually bad news when it comes to storms later in the day. The extra heat will allow the air to be a bit more unstable as the next round of storms arrive later in the day. Temperatures should bounce up into the upper 80s near 90 for most.