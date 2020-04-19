Nicondra: Severe storms likely once again through the evening hours

The Storm Prediction Center places all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a risk for severe storms with a level 2 of 4 Slight risk near the coast to Lake Pontchartrain and a rare level 3 of 5 Enhanced risk north to near the Mississippi northern boarder. Central Mississippi is included in the even more unusal Moderate level 4 of 5 with a chance for significant tornadoes dipping into parishes north of the lake and Pearl River County as well.