Nicondra: Severe storms likely once again through the evening hours

Some sunshine and drier conditions on Sunday afternoon bringing more heat to fuel our next round of storms this evening. Saturday’s storms produced quite a bit of hail at times and that threat is there this evening along with the chance for strong winds, heavy rain and lightning and the possibility of tornadoes.
The Storm Prediction Center places all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a risk for severe storms with a level 2 of 4 Slight risk near the coast to Lake Pontchartrain and a rare level 3 of 5 Enhanced risk north to near the Mississippi northern boarder. Central Mississippi is included in the even more unusal Moderate level 4 of 5 with a chance for significant tornadoes dipping into parishes north of the lake and Pearl River County as well.
Tornado watches will march across the region through the late evening hours. Expect conditions to deteriorate late afternoon through the evening from west to east.
Behind this system big improvements for Monday with drier cooler air bringing us back to the pleasant April conditions we saw through the middle of last week.