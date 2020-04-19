Severe weather outbreak expected later today across Deep South

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A severe weather outbreak is expected to unfold for the second Sunday in a row across the Deep South today.
The Storm Prediction Center has a large swath of the South highlighted in a moderate level 4 out of 5 risk going into this afternoon and evening. Now that greater risk area is north of the FOX 8 viewing area but that certainly doesn’t mean all the bad weather will stay to our north.
Most of your Sunday will be quiet as windy conditions prevail along with very warm temperatures. Highs this afternoon will make it into the upper 80s with wind gusts to 35 mph possible at times. Any rain will hold off until late afternoon into this evening so most of the day today will be dry.
By mid to late afternoon, severe storms are likely to be organizing over the western half of Louisiana before transitioning east through the evening. As they move east most of the dynamics will be positioned across the North Shore which is where the possibility for a tornado, damaging winds and large hail is highest.
Most models indicate the tail end of any line segments that develop will be much weaker the farther south you go so rain coverage today will reflect that. There is the possibility that just like on Easter Sunday, along the coast and south of the lake may experience very little storm activity when all is said and done. It’s something we will be watching closely throughout the day.
All of this mess is out of here later tonight setting the stage for a beautiful Monday and Tuesday with lower humidity and a cooler feel.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.