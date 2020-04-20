Bruce: From Stormy Last Night Skies To Sunny Skies Today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Last night several strong storms rolled through prompting a few warnings. Now that that severe threat is gone, the front that brought it will bring a clearing chance behind it today. Sunshine returns with a great feel to the air thanks to lower humidity.with highs in the lower 80s.
We’ll slowly build clouds back into the area around mid-week. Our next best shot at rain is Wednesday night into Thursday morning and there may be one or two strong storms.
Sunny conditions will return late Thursday and for Friday, then a bigger cool down is expected by the end of the weekend.
