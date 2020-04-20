COVID-19 deaths rise to 1,328, cases top 24,523 in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Health Department released its latest numbers on the cases of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus in the state.
Officials are tracking the number of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, across Louisiana.
The latest numbers show
· 24,523 positive cases
· 1,328 deaths
The majority of those cases and deaths are in the New Orleans metro area.
Orleans and Jefferson parishes have reported more than 13,000 cases and at least 625 deaths.
The state has been tracking the numbers since the first death on March 9. The LDH usually releases the numbers daily at noon on its website.
Those most at risk in Louisiana are people with hypertension or diabetes. The African American community makes up more than have of all the cases in the state.
The stay suggest for everyone to follow these instructions during the pandemic:
- Stay home. Follow the Governor’s Stay at Home Order. Only leave your home if it is necessary for essential work or for essential items. Click here to read the Stay at Home order that expires on April 30.
- Defend Against COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Recognize the symptoms. Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Stay home especially if you are sick.
- Maintain a Social Distance of 6ft. Social distancing means keeping 6ft. of physical space between yourself and others. This helps to prevent the spread of illness.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.