Fear for oil, refining jobs as oil drops to historic low in some markets

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some families are now scared and panicked, not simply because of the uncertainty of the COIVD-19 pandemic, but because some oil prices dropped to the lowest in the market’s history. The West Texas Intermediate dipped to -$37 a barrel.
“There’s a real chance these businesses that have been passed down for generations and generations may not be able to weather the storm,” said Louisiana Oil and Gas President Gifford Briggs.
Industry experts say it’s a supply and demand issue. Crude oil is at such a surplus with nowhere to store it. At the close of this trading period, many waited too long to sell the contracts and wound up dropping the price so low to keep from being stuck with barrels and barrels of crude oil on their hands.
“We’re seeing prices that have been on a downward trend and today it all came down and we just saw price is completely collapse,” said Briggs.
The biggest hit, according to Louisiana Oil and Gas president Gifford Briggs are the tens of thousands of Louisiana refining and offshore jobs at risk because of this drop.
“That’s over $3 billion in wages and these are going to be the people hit the hardest, Louisiana is not in a position where we can lose those type of revenues,” said Briggs.
The drop in West Texas Intermediate so far is isolated to this trading period. Already, prices for next period are showing around $20 a barrel according to Eric Smith with Tulane’s Energy Institute. He believes that as the United States continues to use oil for normal operations, crude oil production is decreased, and more storage comes online via the federal reserves then the market could balance out.
“This sounds like a catastrophic event, but I would expect it’s not gonna last more than a week. We’ll figure out what to do with some of the oil and new contracts coming into play, don’t forget we use about 20 million barrels a day in crude oil and will use up some of the inventory that will make space for other crude in place, so I wouldn’t go out and sell your house and car tomorrow,” he said.
A knee-jerk reaction is something managing director at Morgan Stanley James Spiro discourages. He says while this may prompt state and national energy investments elsewhere, the oil industry will continue trading.
“The oil industry isn’t going out of business tomorrow and there is no chance to buy free oil today and make a fortune on it down the road,” said Spiro. But Gifford fears for those already entrenched in the industry.
“We’re going to try and be resilient we’re going to try and be part of Louisiana’s recovery,” said Gifford.
As for gas prices, industry experts say there will likely be a further drop in prices. However, residents won’t see it immediately at the pump as gas and oil and their prices have to first make its way through the refineries.
