Joe Burrow is playing video games, watching “The Office” in his parents basement waiting for the NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Joe Burrow is just like you and me when it comes to “sheltering in place." The former LSU quarterback is watching old TV shows, and playing video games in his parents basement to pass the time until the NFL Draft.
Joe’s dad, Jimmy, said on the Finebaum Show, Burrow is watching “The Office” and “Law and Order."
Burrow is also working out in Athens, Ohio daily, awaiting to hear his name called Thursday night.
All those workout sessions can build up a hunger for Burrow. According to dad, Joe’s mother is cooking four or five meals a day for the future first-round pick.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.