JPSO: Man found shot to death inside Harvey home

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Harvey Monday night.
Deputies responded to calls of a shooting in the 2200 block of Alex Kornman Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man inside of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
