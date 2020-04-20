Local restaurants worry they won’t be able to remain open after COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A James Beard survey shows that although some restaurants are still open for take out, it’s not enough for many to stay afloat during this pandemic.
Findings show two thirds of restaurants in the country aren't certain they'll still be in business when things finally open up.
The James Beard Foundation started polling chefs and restaurant owners at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to find out its impacts on the food industry. It found almost 30 percent of restaurants don't believe they can survive more than a month of closure.
Some local restaurant owners say they’re losing about 40 percent in sales compared to this time last year.
“Spring is the best time of the year. There’s no football taking up things, the weather has been phenomenal this whole time. So obviously, with a patio like ours, we would’ve done really well,” Rusty White, The Velvet Cactus Co-owner said.
He said The Velvet Cactus has had to revamp operations for just take out and deliveries.
“We’re doing pretty well considering that it’s just take out. Everybody orders at one time instead of being spread out like you would in a normal dining situation,” White said.
While many businesses have had to cut down on employees, some, say they’re paying more to keep them.
“The hard part is getting employees to come back because the government’s paying them $800 a week right now to sit home,” White said.
Some restaurants like Blue Oak BBQ have had to adjust their menus to what’s most sustainable.
“It’s going pretty good. We’ve had to limit some menu items to kind of make it easier for the kitchen cause the footprint of a million to go boxes could take up a lot of space and just constantly being able to adapt,” Ronnie Evans said.
He said employees come in at 4 a.m to start prepping, so when the next wave of staff comes in, they’re still under the ten person rule.
“We’re not killing it necessarily, but we are bringing in enough money to keep the lights on and pay our staff and keep going,” Evans said.
He said they're partnering with Hogs for the Cause to sell renditions of food from Jazz Fest starting Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.