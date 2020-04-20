Mandeville residents assess damage after confirmed EF-1 tornado

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - About a half dozen Mandeville residents look for places to stay tonight after a small tornado caused severe damage to their homes.
Many scrambled to safety as they heard the tornado rumbling in last night.
Mandeville residents were busy cutting up fallen trees and trying to patch holes in their roofs after the tornado moved in just after 10 p.m. last night causing serious damage.
When severe weather slammed across the North Shore Sunday night it spawned a small tornado according to the National Weather Service.
“Tree fell, my wife is seven months pregnant thank God we are all OK,” said Joshua Metzger.
As the storm moved north through old Mandeville it knocked down a huge oak tree across Hutchinson Street.
“Winds picked up seriously then we felt the vibration and a rumbling and I said let’s go inside now,” said Cary Solomon.
As Solomon collected his wife and kids and brought them to an interior room, the tornado knocked down trees on both the front and the back of his house. At the same time, another tree slammed through the top of Frank Locascio’s home.
“I was running from the garage to the bathroom and something chipped me,” said Locascio, sporting a facial abrasion.
Today a half dozen lifelong friends came over to help him dig out.
Next door on Massena Street, Casey Kean, who recently had two cars totaled by fallen trees, knew something was wrong.
“I went to move the cars across the street and ran in with the wife and kids and said there’s a tornado coming,” said Keen.
Keen says he witnessed the windshield being sucked out of the van next-door as he sought shelter from the powerful storm.
“Goes on from Hutchinson to Park Avenue Monroe and Villere and did a lot of damage to houses."
“Thank God my wife who is seven months pregnant and dogs are all OK that’s what I’m happy for,” said
Josh Metzger and he is not alone. That is the refrain you hear from throughout Mandeville luckily no one was injured but rebuilding will be tough.
As a way to help people recover Mandeville Mayor Don Villere says all city electrical and construction permit fees will be waived.
