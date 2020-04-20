Nicondra: A pleasant couple of days followed by mid-week rain

Plenty of warm and sunny weather today after storms including a tornado in Mandeville pushed through over the weekend. The National Weather Service investigated the damage and declared the storm an EF 1 with winds around 90 mph.
Much nicer for Monday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps. Expect a couple of nice days with Tuesday showing mostly dry and warm conditions in the low 80s. Late Wednesday some showers return with another chance for strong storms late night into Thursday.
The Storm Prediction Center currently places a Marginal 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather over the entire area. Temperatures will stay warm through the week.